Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $185.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $330.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Paycom Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Shares of PAYC opened at $162.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.43. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 73.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

