PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,168,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

