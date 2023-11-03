PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal updated its Q4 guidance to $1.36 EPS.

PayPal Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

