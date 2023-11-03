Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Posts Earnings Results

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $830.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,426,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 624,479 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,684,000 after buying an additional 565,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 362,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

