Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

PTON stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $17.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

