Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.62

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 53316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 862,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,227,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,064 shares of company stock worth $2,121,220. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,957,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,833,000 after buying an additional 179,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,260,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 53,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

