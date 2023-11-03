Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $221.00 million-$226.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.09 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.94-$3.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Perficient from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.57.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,449 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Perficient by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,324 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Perficient by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,482 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 9.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,097 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

