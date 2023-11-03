Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $25.40

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.40, but opened at $27.48. Perion Network shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 265,243 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PERI

Perion Network Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.