Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Wedbush

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of PHVS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,600. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

