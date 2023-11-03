Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

