Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Announces Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Pinnacle Bancshares had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PCLB opened at $18.68 on Friday. Pinnacle Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Pinnacle Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Pinnacle Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Pinnacle Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.73%.

About Pinnacle Bancshares

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company provides checking accounts, savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. It also offers personal lending for automobile, boat, jet ski, motor home, travel trailers, manufactured home, tractor, ATV, personal line of credit, and others; mortgage products, such as residential purchase and refinance, investment property, consumer construction, consumer 2nd mortgage, veterans administration loans, federal housing administration loans, land loans, home equity line of credit, and home improvement/renovation; commercial lending products, including purchase, construction, and refinance of residential rental property and commercial real estate, as well as residential rental property improvements, land acquisition, investment, and development; commercial construction; and SBA lending.

