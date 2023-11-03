Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.99.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.