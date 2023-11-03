Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $99,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

V opened at $244.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average of $235.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

