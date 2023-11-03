Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,611,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

