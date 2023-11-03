Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $11.75 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $40.95 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

