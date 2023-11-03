Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $4.87 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 750,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $166.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.66.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Read Our Latest Report on WM

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.