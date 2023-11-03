Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 547.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

MPWR stock opened at $471.72 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.97 and its 200-day moving average is $488.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,104 shares of company stock worth $10,011,898. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.17.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

