Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

