Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $185.42 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $154.66 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $180.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

