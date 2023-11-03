Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 5,362 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $70.50 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

