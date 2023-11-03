Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 2,025 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.61 and a 200-day moving average of $220.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

