Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 445 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ META opened at $312.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,432,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

