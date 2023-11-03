Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,256.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Stock Down 2.9 %

Booking stock opened at $2,755.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.92 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,015.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,860.97. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.