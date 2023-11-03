Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,393 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

