Piper Sandler Cuts First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $32.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $24.68 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $312,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,398.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,312,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,993 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

