Piper Sandler Trims STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price to $40.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STAA. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 1.05.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 75,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,469,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 75,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,469,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 352,644 shares of company stock worth $13,936,203. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after acquiring an additional 486,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $130,633,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $72,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.