Pitney Bowes Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 25.6 %

PBI stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 30.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

