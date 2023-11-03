Pitney Bowes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,052 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 192% compared to the average daily volume of 1,046 call options.
Pitney Bowes Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of PBI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 755,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,462. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $756.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.
