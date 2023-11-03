Pitney Bowes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,052 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 192% compared to the average daily volume of 1,046 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 755,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,462. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $756.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.



Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

