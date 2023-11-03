Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.14) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Plus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.66). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.36 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $1.32. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.27% and a negative return on equity of 421.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.60) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plus Therapeutics

In other Plus Therapeutics news, Director Greg Petersen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at $41,082.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

