Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$42.40 Price Target at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$42.40 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.68.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 2.5 %

TSE:POW opened at C$34.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 42.50 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$31.47 and a one year high of C$38.98. The company has a market cap of C$20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.34. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of C$7.17 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2913386 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.06%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

