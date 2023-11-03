PPG Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average of $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.42 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

