Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.31.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $70.53 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.