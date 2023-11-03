Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of PDEX opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 17.94%.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
