Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of PDEX opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 17.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

