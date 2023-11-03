Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $87.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.38. 317,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,620. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.69. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $344,960.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,249,704.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $344,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,249,704.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,974,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,678 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,138. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

