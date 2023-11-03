Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Given New $74.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.27.

PCOR traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 317,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.69. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $321,474.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,635,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,519,527.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $321,474.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,519,527.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,974,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,678 shares of company stock worth $24,150,138 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after acquiring an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,630,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,279,000 after purchasing an additional 605,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,719,000 after purchasing an additional 527,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

