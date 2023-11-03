Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCOR. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.27.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $344,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,317 shares in the company, valued at $107,249,704.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $344,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,317 shares in the company, valued at $107,249,704.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,939.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,678 shares of company stock worth $24,150,138. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after acquiring an additional 886,949 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

