Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.38. 317,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,620. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $366,863.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,678 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.