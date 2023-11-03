ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ProPetro by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ProPetro by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In other news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $42,990.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,962.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,326.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $42,990.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,962.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,649 shares of company stock worth $887,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

