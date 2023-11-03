ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.94. ProPetro shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 355,768 shares traded.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Benchmark upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $216,602.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,215.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $216,602.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,215.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,649 shares of company stock valued at $887,543. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 361,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

