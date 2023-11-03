ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 7.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.48 and last traded at $63.50. 681,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,464,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,878,000 after buying an additional 17,735,327 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at $11,295,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 402.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 586,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 470,010 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 503,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 403,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199,081 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

