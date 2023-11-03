ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URTY)

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,467 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average volume of 1,415 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 79.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 86,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of URTY traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 680,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,504. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.