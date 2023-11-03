Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

