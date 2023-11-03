Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.91. 238,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.