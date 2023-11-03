Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. 257,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

