Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.
Shares of PRU traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.90. 257,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.
