Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,862. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.