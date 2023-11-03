Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Pulmatrix Trading Up 2.1 %
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.19. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 253.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
