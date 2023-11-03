Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$38.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.60.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.