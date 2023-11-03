Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Skyline Champion in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $55.71 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 434,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 66,448 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

