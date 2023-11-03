Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Increased by Analyst

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DK. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,471,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 646.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 783,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

