Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $24.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $34.89. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $177.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $205.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,400.83.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,155.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$657.62 and a twelve month high of C$1,195.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,044.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$41.60 by C($2.92). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of C$8.94 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$845.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

